Wine & Live Music in the Mountain Meadow

Visit our farm winery and taste incredible Shenandoah Valley wines, listen to live music, enjoy great food with Blue Ridge mountain and vineyard views, have a picnic or let us make one for you, let the littles run and play games in the meadow, bring your dog out for some fresh air or just sit back and relax. Choose your own adventure!

Winery Hours: 11-6pm

***Music: Chaz Knapp

***Food by: Island Wheels

Music is from 1-4pm. Guests may park in the meadow for seating with several covered picnic tables, food vendor, wine by the glass or bottle and Bold Rock Cider.

Guests may also park up towards the main tasting room by the barn for lite fare ( charcuterie ) wine flights, wine by the glass or bottle, seasonal sangria and Bold Rock cider!