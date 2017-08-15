Wine & Dine for Autism

Please join us on August 15, 2017 from 6:30-9:30pm at Stone Tower Winery (19925 Hogback Mountain Rd., Leesburg, Va. 20175) for a lovely summer evening to benefit the Autism Society of Northern Virginia!

Stone Tower Winery, a gorgeous family-owned vineyard just south of Leesburg, will be closed to the public for this private charity event, so supporters will have the beautiful scenery all to themselves! During the evening, we will be presenting our annual Community Builder of the Year awards to local politicians who have positively impacted the autism community. In addition, we will have vocal performances by autistic musicians Jake and Olivia, as well as music provided a by string quartet from Children of the Rainbow orchestra, an inclusive special needs orchestra. Photographs by autistic photographer Conner Cummings will be available for sale.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door, and include access to the private event, heavy hors d'oeuvres, and discounts on Stone Tower wine. All proceeds will go to the Autism Society of Northern Virginia.

If you have any questions, please contact Elizabeth at eroy@asnv.org