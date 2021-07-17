Wine and Coffee Bar Saturday Events

to

Rebec Vineyards 2229 North Amherst Hwy , Virginia 24521

Event benefits Amherst County Humane Society. Rebec Vineyards and L&B Coffee, Main Street, Amherst. Va., have joined together to bring you “Wine and Coffee Bar Summer Saturdays” to be held on the picturesque wooded grounds at Rebec Vineyards.

Join us for Live Music , Great Wine , Custom Roasted Coffee Creations and a great time with friends! Bring your own picnic & chairs, limited charcuterie boxes available to purchase.

Advance Admission $5.00 (buy online) Gate $10.00 drinking $5.00 general admission

*kid friendly *12 & under free / pet friendly -must be on leash. *Visit our website for more info; buy tickets / volunteer

Info

Rebec Vineyards 2229 North Amherst Hwy , Virginia 24521
Charity & Fundraisers
434-946-5168
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Wine and Coffee Bar Saturday Events - 2021-07-17 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wine and Coffee Bar Saturday Events - 2021-07-17 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wine and Coffee Bar Saturday Events - 2021-07-17 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wine and Coffee Bar Saturday Events - 2021-07-17 13:00:00 ical
new sub price renewal

Events

View more
Email Signup

Most Popular