Wine and Coffee Bar Saturday Events

Event benefits Amherst County Humane Society. Rebec Vineyards and L&B Coffee, Main Street, Amherst. Va., have joined together to bring you “Wine and Coffee Bar Summer Saturdays” to be held on the picturesque wooded grounds at Rebec Vineyards.

Join us for Live Music , Great Wine , Custom Roasted Coffee Creations and a great time with friends! Bring your own picnic & chairs, limited charcuterie boxes available to purchase.

Advance Admission $5.00 (buy online) Gate $10.00 drinking $5.00 general admission

*kid friendly *12 & under free / pet friendly -must be on leash. *Visit our website for more info; buy tickets / volunteer