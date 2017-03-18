Wine & Chili Weekend

Our wine & soup weekends have been such a hit, we’re introducing another way to warm you up this winter: wine and chili!
On the third weekend of January, February and March, we’ll be serving up a hot bowl of chili with a glass of wine - bring your family out of hibernation this winter and savor the warm atmosphere of the winery!
Glass of any wine and a bowl of chili together are $16 ... available on the advertised weekends while supplies last, on a first come, first serve basis
Info
Bogati Winery 35246 Harry Byrd Hwy, Round Hill, Virginia 20141 View Map
please enable javascript to view