Wind-Up Happy: Tin Wind-Up Toys from the 1890s to the 1960s by Richard Brezner

Members $15; Nonmembers $25.

This single-session class will take place on Thursday, September 21, at 5:30 p.m. Join Richard Brezner to learn about the art, history, and collecting of wind-up toys.

A collector at heart, Richard Brezner was drawn to the colorful graphics and mechanisms of antique and vintage wind-up toys since young adulthood, recognizing that their history is entwined with the social and political climate in which they were made. As a testament to human ingenuity, Brezner's collection of antique and vintage wind-up toys spans almost forty-five years and is ultimately inspired by his love of nostalgia. Richard will talk about these fascinating toys and the history behind many of the them. During the class, he will display several examples from his collection.

Richard Brezner lives in Richmond, where he dedicates himself to his collecting of not only antique and vintage wind-up toys but also to other collectables, including phonograph needle tins and turn-of-the-century magic posters. A 1970 graduate of New York’s prestigious School of Visual Arts, Brezner began his creative arts career as a professional photographer, photographing actors, including members of Andy Warhol’s “Factory,” singers, dancers, and prima ballerinas. As Bette Midler’s first studio and concert photographer, Brezner went on to co-pioneer the fusion of music and fashion and was, what the New York Times called, one of the “most important people behind the scenes on 7th Avenue.”