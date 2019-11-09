Wind Ensemble

Armstrong Concert Hall 702 University Drive, Virginia 22601

The Wind Ensemble performs works of conceptual and technical prowess. Highlights include James Stephenson’s Concerto No. 1 for Trumpet featuring Shenandoah’s newest member of the brass faculty Mary Elizabeth Bowden and a performance of “Anahita,” a dramatic work by Roshanne Etezady inspired by the remnants of a decaying mural depicting the Zoroastrian Goddess of the Night.

Armstrong Concert Hall 702 University Drive, Virginia 22601 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
5406654569
