Wind Ensemble & Conservatory Choirs

Armstrong Concert Hall 702 University Drive, Virginia 22601

The Wind Ensemble (Tim Robblee, conductor) joins Shenandoah Conservatory's vocal and choral ensembles, under the direction of Matt Oltman, Karen Keating and Jeff Marlatt, to celebrate Winchester’s 275th birthday. The concert features music from the northern Shenandoah Valley, as well as music written and performed around the world at the time of Winchester’s founding. Highlights include popular works written and recorded in Winchester; Bach’s intimate and tender fifth motet, “Komm, Jesu, Komm” (BWV 229), choral masterpieces from the Mexican Baroque; music by Shenandoah University Professor Emeritus, William Averitt; and a culminating beloved work for combined choirs and band.

