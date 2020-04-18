The Wind Ensemble closes its season with a special program showcasing several of Shenandoah’s own music faculty. Highlights include Hindemith’s “Symphonic Metamorphosis;” Sparr’s “Ella que Llora” featuring soprano Stephanie Higgins; and Pann’s Double Concerto for Clarinet and Saxophone featuring saxophonist Timothy Roberts and clarinetist Garrick Zoeter.
Wind Ensemble
Armstrong Concert Hall 702 University Drive, Virginia 22601
Armstrong Concert Hall 702 University Drive, Virginia 22601
Concerts & Live Music
Aug 24, 2019
