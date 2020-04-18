Wind Ensemble

to Google Calendar - Wind Ensemble - 2020-04-18 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wind Ensemble - 2020-04-18 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wind Ensemble - 2020-04-18 19:30:00 iCalendar - Wind Ensemble - 2020-04-18 19:30:00

Armstrong Concert Hall 702 University Drive, Virginia 22601

The Wind Ensemble closes its season with a special program showcasing several of Shenandoah’s own music faculty. Highlights include Hindemith’s “Symphonic Metamorphosis;” Sparr’s “Ella que Llora” featuring soprano Stephanie Higgins; and Pann’s Double Concerto for Clarinet and Saxophone featuring saxophonist Timothy Roberts and clarinetist Garrick Zoeter.

Info

Armstrong Concert Hall 702 University Drive, Virginia 22601 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
5406654569
to Google Calendar - Wind Ensemble - 2020-04-18 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wind Ensemble - 2020-04-18 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wind Ensemble - 2020-04-18 19:30:00 iCalendar - Wind Ensemble - 2020-04-18 19:30:00
Get the Scoop

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular