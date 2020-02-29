Wind Ensemble

to Google Calendar - Wind Ensemble - 2020-02-29 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wind Ensemble - 2020-02-29 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wind Ensemble - 2020-02-29 19:30:00 iCalendar - Wind Ensemble - 2020-02-29 19:30:00

Armstrong Concert Hall 702 University Drive, Virginia 22601

The Wind Ensemble explores the musical colors of French Impressionism as it performs Milhaud’s “La création du monde” and “Suite Française;” Boutry’s “Variations sur un thème imaginaire” featuring pianist Mathilde Handelsman '23 (D.M.A. in Performance); and an arrangement of Debussy’s “La Cathédrale engloutie.”

Info

Armstrong Concert Hall 702 University Drive, Virginia 22601 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
5406654569
to Google Calendar - Wind Ensemble - 2020-02-29 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wind Ensemble - 2020-02-29 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wind Ensemble - 2020-02-29 19:30:00 iCalendar - Wind Ensemble - 2020-02-29 19:30:00
Fill Your Plate

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular