The Wind Ensemble explores the musical colors of French Impressionism as it performs Milhaud’s “La création du monde” and “Suite Française;” Boutry’s “Variations sur un thème imaginaire” featuring pianist Mathilde Handelsman '23 (D.M.A. in Performance); and an arrangement of Debussy’s “La Cathédrale engloutie.”
Wind Ensemble
Armstrong Concert Hall 702 University Drive, Virginia 22601
Armstrong Concert Hall 702 University Drive, Virginia 22601 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Most Popular
To Serve and Protect
In the state’s five mounted police units, horse and rider share a bond in which trust transcends duty. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more
The Makeover
How a Herndon family found their dream home in a 19th-century Victorian farmhouse. Read more