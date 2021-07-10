Willing Warriors' Vettes for Vets Car Show

Come join us on July 10th for the Second Annual Car Show to benefit the Warrior Retreat at Bull Run. The event will be held at the Warrior Retreat at Bull Run, 16013 Waterfall Road, Haymarket, Virginia. The organizer of the car show is Chuck Berge. He has been a recognized expert, judge, and appraiser of cars since 1988.

All car show participants will register on-site the day of the event. The $20 registration fee will include a “goodie” bag and best of show trophies. Awards will be presented at approximately 1:30 pm for People’s Choice, Warrior’s Choice, Founder’s Choice, and Pastor’s Choice. The celebration will include live music, food, vendors, and tours of the Warrior Retreat at Bull Run guest lodgings at the Lang and PenFed Foundation houses. For more information, contact Chuck Berge at 703-629-0206 or Corvette_Show@willingwarriors.org