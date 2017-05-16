Williamsburg Women's Chorus presents The Earth Sings!

The Williamsburg Women’s Chorus spring concert will feature music about nature and the abundance of our world. Entitled “Earthsongs” after a set of pieces included in the concert that were written by Florida composer David Brunner, the music will open with the classic treble song by Claude Debussy, Salut printemps, Welcome Spring. Significant contemporary composers will include the London-based Cecilia McDowall, Canadian Eleanor Daley, and Americans Libby Larsen, Dan Forrest, and Z. Randall Stroope. The Choraliers will perform an engaging set of Elizabethan Songs by Stephen Chatman, and the Williamsburg Youth Chorale will again join the Women’s Chorus, concluding the concert together with a newly-composed piece by Virginia Beach resident John Dixon, “Come Join Our Song of Praise” with text by local poet Angier Brock. Tickets are available online at www.williamsburgwomenschorus.org