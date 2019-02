Two iconic singers, one unforgettable weekend! The Virginia Arts Festival announces its new Williamsburg summer music event, Williamsburg Live June 21 – 22 on The Lawn of the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg. Headlining the weekend will be two singers who define American music: Grammy winner, singer, songwriter and pianist Norah Jones performs Friday, June 21, and Country Music Hall of Fame member Emmylou Harris, who boasts 14 Grammy Awards, three CMA Awards, and four Americana Awards, will headline Saturday, June 22. Americana duo Mandolin Orange will open for Emmylou Harris on Saturday.

Williamsburg Live offers a unique beautiful setting for an intimate music festival experience designed to appeal to all the senses. Shaded by centuries-old trees, The Lawn of the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg is surrounded by history – the perfect spot to enjoy great music, delicious local food truck fare, and local and regional craft beers and wines. As the sun goes down and the stars come out, there’s no better place to rediscover your favorite musical artists among friends and family.

FRIDAY, JUNE 21

Gates open at 6:00pm

Opening act to be announced - 7:30pm

Norah Jones - 9:00pm

SATURDAY, JUNE 22

Gates open at 5:30pm

Mandolin Orange - 7:00pm

Emmylou Harris - 9:00pm