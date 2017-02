Over 25 vendors will bring Valentine gifts, winter greens, forced bulbs, artisan chocolate, cheese, meats, honey, baked goods, peanuts and handmade soaps to the Williamsburg Farmers Market Saturday morning. Reveille will perform from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. Markets will resume weekly March 4. The Market accepts SNAP/EBT, credit cards, and W&M Express.