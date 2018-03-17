Over 30 vendors will attend the March 10 Williamsburg Farmers Market with forced bulbs, artisan chocolate, cheese, meats, honey, baked goods, peanuts and handmade soaps.. Timothy Seaman will perform from 9:00 am – 11:00 am. The Market accepts SNAP/EBT, credit cards, and W&M Express. Check www.williamsburgfarmersmarket.com for available products and produce.
Williamsburg Farmers Market
Merchants Square 402 W Duke of Gloucester St, Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia 23185
Merchants Square 402 W Duke of Gloucester St, Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia 23185 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Markets
Mar 12, 2018
