Over 30 vendors will attend the March 10 Williamsburg Farmers Market with forced bulbs, artisan chocolate, cheese, meats, honey, baked goods, peanuts and handmade soaps.. Timothy Seaman will perform from 9:00 am – 11:00 am. The Market accepts SNAP/EBT, credit cards, and W&M Express. Check www.williamsburgfarmersmarket.com for available products and produce.