Williamsburg Farmers Market

Over 30 vendors will attend the March 10 Williamsburg Farmers Market with forced bulbs, artisan chocolate, cheese, meats, honey, baked goods, peanuts and handmade soaps.. Timothy Seaman will perform from 9:00 am – 11:00 am. The Market accepts SNAP/EBT, credit cards, and W&M Express. Check www.williamsburgfarmersmarket.com for available products and produce.

Info
Merchants Square 402 W Duke of Gloucester St, Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia 23185 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Markets
757-259-3768
