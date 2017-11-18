Join us for our Pre-Thanksgiving Market and stock up on fresh produce for your thanksgiving celebration! Over 40 vendors will bring meats, produce, mushrooms, squash, pies, flowers, artisan chocolate, cheese, honey, baked goods, peanuts and handmade soaps to the Williamsburg Farmers Market. Live music will be performed by Certain Folk from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. Check website for available products and produce.