Kick off your Labor Day weekend celebration at the Williamsburg Farmers Market! Over 40 vendors will bring meats, produce, mushrooms, flowers, artisan chocolate, cheese, honey, baked goods, peanuts and handmade soaps. Live music will be performed by Phil Casey from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. Wessex Hundred is at the Chefs Tent. Master Gardeners will also hold an exhibit. Join the Power of Produce (POP) Club for the final time this year for a fun activity and 2 bite challenge (age 5-12.) The Market accepts SNAP/EBT, credit cards, and W&M Express. Check website for available products and produce.