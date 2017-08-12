Over 40 vendors will bring meats, produce, mushrooms, flowers, artisan chocolate, cheese, honey, baked goods, peanuts and handmade soaps to the Williamsburg Farmers Market. Live music will be performed by the LCV Project from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. Master Gardeners will hold an exhibit. Join the Power of Produce (POP) Club for a fun activity and 2 bite challenge (age 5-12.) The Market accepts SNAP/EBT, credit cards, and W&M Express. Check website for available products and produce.