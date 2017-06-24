Over 40 vendors will bring meats, produce, mushrooms, flowers, artisan chocolate, cheese, honey, baked goods, peanuts and handmade soaps to the Williamsburg Farmers Market. Live music will be performed by Andrew Shield from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. Second Street is at the Chefs Tent. Join the Power of Produce (POP) Club for a fun activity and 2 bite challenge (age 5-12.) The Market accepts SNAP/EBT, credit cards, and W&M Express. Check website for available products and produce.