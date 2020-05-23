Williamsburg Farmers Market

Colonial Williamsburg's Merchants Square 134 N Henry Street, Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia 23185

The Williamsburg Farmers Market is located in Merchants Square in the heart of historic Williamsburg, Virginia. Flowerbeds and benches offer a tranquil setting for this open-air, Virginia producer-only market. Over 40 vendors offer a variety of local products, among which are fresh seasonal produce, chicken, beef, pork, oysters, fish, crabs, prawns, herbs, potted plants, baked goods, confections, honey, cheese, cut flowers, handmade soaps, and more. Enjoy chef demonstrations, listen to live music, and learn while you shop. Saturdays, March 7 through December 19 8:00 am - noon. The Market accepts cash, credit cards, SNAP, and W&M Express. Live music by Route 5 Ramblers 9:00 - 11:00 am. See website for more music, chef and vendor information. Free parking available. https://williamsburgfarmersmarket.com

Food & Drink Event, Markets
757-259-3768
