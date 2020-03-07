The Williamsburg Farmers Market is located in Merchants Square in the heart of historic Williamsburg, Virginia. Flowerbeds and benches offer a tranquil setting for this open-air, Virginia producer-only market. Over 40 vendors offer a variety of local products, among which are fresh seasonal produce, chicken, beef, pork, oysters, fish, crabs, prawns, herbs, potted plants, baked goods, confections, honey, cheese, cut flowers, handmade soaps, and more. Enjoy chef demonstrations, listen to live music, and learn while you shop. Saturdays, March 7 through December 19 8:00 am - noon. The Market accepts cash, credit cards, SNAP, and W&M Express. Live music by Winsome 9:00 - 11:00 am. See website for more music, chef and vendor information. Free parking available. https://williamsburgfarmersmarket.com
Williamsburg Farmers Market
Colonial Williamsburg's Merchants Square 134 N Henry Street, Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia 23185
Food & Drink Event, Markets
