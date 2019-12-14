The Williamsburg Farmers Market is located in the heart of historic Williamsburg, Virginia. Flowerbeds and benches offer a tranquil setting for this open-air, Virginia producer-only market. Over 35 vendors offer a variety of local products, among which are fresh seasonal produce, meats, seafood, baked goods, honey, cheese, cut flowers, handmade soaps, and more. Enjoy chef demonstrations, listen to live music, and learn while you shop. Saturdays, March 2 through December 21 8:00 am -12:00 pm. The Market accepts cash, credit cards, SNAP, and W&M Express. See website for music, chefs and vendor information. Free parking available.