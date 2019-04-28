The 2019 Williamsburg Craft Beer Festival will feature more than 50 craft beers from at least 20 different breweries. Attendees will enjoy craft beer, live music and food will be available for purchase from Old City BBQ and PROST! food truck.

Proceeds from the Williamsburg Craft Beer Festival benefit Williamsburg area non-profits: Avalon, Bacon Street Youth and Family Services, Here for the Girls, Literacy for Life, The Rotary Club of Williamsburg and YEP of Williamsburg. This event has generated more than $100,000 over the past five years to benefit local non-profit organizations.

General Admission and VIP Tickets will be available for sale starting Tuesday, February 19, 2019 on the event website. Advanced ticket prices are $35 for general admission and $60 for VIP tickets.