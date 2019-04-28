Williamsburg Craft Beer Festival

to Google Calendar - Williamsburg Craft Beer Festival - 2019-04-28 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Williamsburg Craft Beer Festival - 2019-04-28 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Williamsburg Craft Beer Festival - 2019-04-28 13:00:00 iCalendar - Williamsburg Craft Beer Festival - 2019-04-28 13:00:00

Williamsburg Community Building 401 N Boundary St, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185

The 2019 Williamsburg Craft Beer Festival will feature more than 50 craft beers from at least 20 different breweries. Attendees will enjoy craft beer, live music and food will be available for purchase from Old City BBQ and PROST! food truck.

Proceeds from the Williamsburg Craft Beer Festival benefit Williamsburg area non-profits: Avalon, Bacon Street Youth and Family Services, Here for the Girls, Literacy for Life, The Rotary Club of Williamsburg and YEP of Williamsburg. This event has generated more than $100,000 over the past five years to benefit local non-profit organizations.

General Admission and VIP Tickets will be available for sale starting Tuesday, February 19, 2019 on the event website. Advanced ticket prices are $35 for general admission and $60 for VIP tickets.

Info
Williamsburg Community Building 401 N Boundary St, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
to Google Calendar - Williamsburg Craft Beer Festival - 2019-04-28 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Williamsburg Craft Beer Festival - 2019-04-28 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Williamsburg Craft Beer Festival - 2019-04-28 13:00:00 iCalendar - Williamsburg Craft Beer Festival - 2019-04-28 13:00:00
Catch the Buzz

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular