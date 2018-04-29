The 2018 Williamsburg Craft Beer Festival will feature more than twenty craft beers from at least ten different breweries. Attendees will enjoy craft beer, live music and food will be available for purchase from local food trucks.

As in past years, proceeds from the Williamsburg Craft Beer Festival benefit Williamsburg area non-profits: Avalon, Child Development Resources (CDR), Here for the Girls, Literacy for Life, The Rotary Club of Williamsburg and YEP of Williamsburg. This sold out event has generated more than $75,000 over the past four years to benefit these area organizations.

General Admission and VIP Tickets will be available for sale starting Wednesday, February 21, 2018 on the event website. Advanced ticket prices are $35 for general admission and $50 for VIP tickets.