November 26-28

December 2-5

December 9-12

December 16-23

Market Hours: 11am-8pm

Sundays: 11am-6pm (Dec 5 closes at 8pm)

This traditional European Christmas market is going to be located in Downtown Williamsburg in the P6 parking lot. 410 W Francis Street.

There will be over 30 vendor chalets this year as well as photo ops with Santa, live entertainment, gluhwein (warm spiced wine), craft beers, live music, live entertainment, fire pits, delicious market food and more!