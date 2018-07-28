Will Stevenson Presents "Simply Musical"

Will Stevenson returns to take us on a walk down his musical theatre memory lane -- singing songs from shows he had the pleasure of performing in and those he only wished he had! This season, Stevenson appeared as Wilbur in Charlotte's Web and as Captain Crewe/Carrisford in A Little Princess. Stevenson’s other roles at Creative Cauldron include Fagin in Oliver Twist (2016) and Bob Cratchit in A Christmas Carol Memory (2017). He has appeared regionally as Judge Turpin in Sweeney Todd at Red Branch Theatre and Bilbo Baggins in The Hobbit at Adventure Theatre.
General Admission $22 - Seniors/Military $20 - Students $18
Tables for Two with wine $55 - Tables for Four with wine $110
*please note: to order a table, you will enter the total person count as the quantity in the appropriate table type (i.e. 2 for a table for two and 4 for a table for four)