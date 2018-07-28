Will Stevenson Presents "Simply Musical"

Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046

Will Stevenson returns to take us on a walk down his musical theatre memory lane -- singing songs from shows he had the pleasure of performing in and those he only wished he had! ​This season, Stevenson appeared as Wilbur in Charlotte's Web and as Captain Crewe/Carrisford in A Little Princess. Stevenson’s other roles at Creative Cauldron include Fagin in Oliver Twist (2016) and Bob Cratchit in A Christmas Carol Memory (2017). He has appeared regionally as Judge Turpin in Sweeney Todd at Red Branch Theatre and Bilbo Baggins in The Hobbit at Adventure Theatre.

General Admission $22 - Seniors/Military $20 - Students $18

Tables for Two with wine $55 - Tables for Four with wine $110

*please note: to order a table, you will enter the total person count as the quantity in the appropriate table type (i.e. 2 for a table for two and 4 for a table for four)

Info
