The Wild Wander + Lineage Goods Trunk Show

Join Clara Cline of The Wild Wander and Paul Hansbarger of Lineage Goods at Quirk Gallery for a special two-day trunk show on Saturday, April 7 and Sunday, April 8 featuring their handmade gifts and accessories (all locally crafted here in Virginia).

The Wild Wander creates art prints, paper goods, and gifts featuring the original artwork of Richmond, Virginia based illustrator Clara Cline. Following in the footsteps of early American naturalists, it's inspired by dusty libraries, cluttered studies full of artifacts, and an abiding curiosity for forgotten history and the natural world.

Lineage was started by Paul Hansbarger and is based in Harrisonburg, Virginia. The idea behind Lineage was a return to roots, to create simple, handmade, stylish, and durable bags and accessories for utility and everyday use. To craft useful products with the best materials possible, cut and sewn in the USA and ultimately, that could stand the rigors of everyday life.