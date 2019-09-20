wild Up: “Future Folk”

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

Category A $45 | Category B $35 | Category C $20

$10 students with ID and youth 18 and under, 20%-30% subscription discounts available

wild Up is the ultimately flexible, go anywhere, play anything modern music collective led by Christopher Rountree, artistic director and conductor. Together with them, you will explore the music of ancient India, modern California, and post-war New York that embraces a theme of innovation and acknowledges we are all standing on the shoulders of our ancestors. Join the orchestra as members of a congregation in a devotional that preaches a joyous path to the future of American Utopianism.

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061
