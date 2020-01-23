Wild and Scenic Film Festival

Science Museum of Virginia 2500 W. Broad St, Richmond, Virginia 23220

The Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay is bringing the Wild & Scenic Film Festival back to Richmond, VA! Mark your calendars for January 23, 2020 for a night of food, films, and fun!

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival brings together incredible selections of films that inform, inspire, and ignite solutions and possibilities to restore the earth and human communities while creating a positive future for the next generation. Festival-goers can expect to see award winning films about nature, community activism, adventure, conservation, water, energy and climate change, wildlife, environmental justice, agriculture, Native American and indigenous cultures.

Science Museum of Virginia 2500 W. Broad St, Richmond, Virginia 23220 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Festivals & Fairs, Film
804-775-0951
