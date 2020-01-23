Wild and Scenic Film Festival

The Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay is bringing the Wild & Scenic Film Festival back to Richmond, VA! Mark your calendars for January 23, 2020 for a night of food, films, and fun!

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival brings together incredible selections of films that inform, inspire, and ignite solutions and possibilities to restore the earth and human communities while creating a positive future for the next generation. Festival-goers can expect to see award winning films about nature, community activism, adventure, conservation, water, energy and climate change, wildlife, environmental justice, agriculture, Native American and indigenous cultures.