Wild Kratts LIVE 2.0 – Activate Creature Power!

Help the Kratt brothers save the day with Wild Kratts Live 2.0 - Activate Creature Power!, an ALL NEW theatrical stage show based on the hit animated television series Wild Kratts. Martin and Chris Kratt, zoologists by training and stars of the Emmy-nominated show, engage the audience in a classic Wild Kratts story.

The brothers keep all ages entertained as they activate fan-favorite Creature Power Suits and go “off to the creature rescue!” With the help of the Wild Kratts team – and audience members – they confront a comic villain and help bring the creatures of the animal world to safety once again.

Experience, live on stage, the infectious excitement and inspiring quests that make Wild Kratts so popular with kids and their families.

Altria Theater 6 N Laurel Street, Virginia 23220 View Map
