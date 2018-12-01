Wild at Art Show

Virginia Living Museum 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601

Virginia artists Jim Wilson and David Turner, passionate advocates for Virginia wildlife, host a 2-day show featuring artwork to enrich and inspire appreciation of nature. A portion of sales will support wildlife conservation at the Virginia Living Museum. In the museum's Changing Exhibits Gallery. 9 a.m-5 p.m., Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. Admission to the sale is free.

Virginia Living Museum 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601
7575951900
