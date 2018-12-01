Virginia artists Jim Wilson and David Turner, passionate advocates for Virginia wildlife, host a 2-day show featuring artwork to enrich and inspire appreciation of nature. A portion of sales will support wildlife conservation at the Virginia Living Museum. In the museum's Changing Exhibits Gallery. 9 a.m-5 p.m., Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. Admission to the sale is free.
Wild at Art Show
Virginia Living Museum 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601
Virginia Living Museum 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
Most Popular
Mexico's Secret Coast
Explore Nayarit state. more
Tacos Take Flight
Punch up your next Taco Tuesday with global recipes and textures. more
High Performance
Furniture handcrafted by Richmond-based McKinnon & Harris is designed to go the distance. more