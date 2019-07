In 2018 White Hall Community combined their summer and holiday bazaars into one wonderful event which was a huge success. We are excited to bring you the 2nd Annual Autumn Vendor Splendor! Come to see some of your favorite vendors along with some new ones! Visit Big Mike's BBQ for BBQ (sandwich or by the pound), Hot Dogs and Brunswick Stew! Enjoy some Hot Cocoa & cookies while you get a head start on holiday shopping.

**Current vendor list, menu and details are posted on the website.