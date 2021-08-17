“What a Way to Go to War!”

Discover the story of P/Sgt Michael L. Santoro, who entered the military before Pearl Harbor and served in the Pacific through the final days of World War II. In this program, Dr. Daniel Santoro will relate the story of his father’s military experiences, with a focus on the Battle of Guadalcanal.

Dr. Daniel J. Santoro is an Associate Professor of Sociology at University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown. Dr. Santoro teaches a class on War and Terrorism at UPJ.

This presentation is the second in a series commemorating the 76th anniversary of the end of World War II in the Pacific. Register for the first program, “The Road to War in the Pacific.” https://bit.ly/3yuKroI

