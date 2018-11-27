"West Gallery Church Music" Free Concert

A free concert of “18th Century West Gallery Church Music and More” will be presented at Yorkminster Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, Nov. 27, at 7:30 p.m. West gallery music is traditional sacred music that was performed in English village churches of the period, so named because the performers typically were located in a gallery in the west end of the church. Performing at Yorkminster will be the Colonial Singers of Williamsburg, accompanied by The Turn Spit Dogs instrumental trio. Yorkminster Presbyterian Church is at 6218 George Washington Memorial Highway (Route 17) in the Grafton area of York County. 757-898-4972.