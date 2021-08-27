Wes Diener

Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046

A versatile performer known for crossing the barrier between theatre and opera, Wesley Diener made his Creative Cauldron debut last summer with songs of community, connection, and happiness in "No One is Alone". After this and a sell-out performance at Passport to the World concert, Wes returns with an evening of musical theatre, opera, and jazz selections.

Concerts & Live Music, outdoors
