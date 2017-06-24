Well Ray Festival

WELL RAY takes place Saturday, June 24 from 9am to 1pm in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria. Explore, heal, move, taste, and listen at this outdoor festival, featuring free fitness classes; health, wellness, and nutrition demonstrations and exhibits; field day-inspired activities; and more along Mount Vernon Avenue between Custis & Uhler Avenues. The event is free and open to all. For more information, including advance registration for the free classes, visit www.wellraydelray.com.