Weldon Bradshaw, author of "My Dance with Grace," at First Presbyterian Church (Richmond, VA)

Join Weldon Bradshaw, author of "My Dance with Grace," at First Presbyterian Church (4602 Cary Street Rd, Richmond, VA, 23226) on Thursday, February 16 from 12:30-1:15 PM for a talk titled "Gifts: Thoughts of a Transplant Survivor." This event will be hosted by the Shepherd's Center as part of their Open University program. Weldon will be a "Lunch Speaker" and attendees are encouraged to bring a sandwich (coffee and desserts to be provided). Copies of Weldon's book, "My Dance with Grace," will be available for purchase following the talk. This event is free and open to the public.

Late in 2009, Weldon Bradshaw was diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis, an incurable, autoimmune liver condition. Over the next two and a half years, as the disease progressed slowly and his liver and health deteriorated, his prognosis grew bleak. By November of 2012, his doctor informed him that if he didn't receive a transplant, he'd be dead within the week. Through it all, Weldon remained steadfast to the promise he'd made his family at the outset of his illness: he would be there to dance at his granddaughter's wedding. A high school cross country coach and lifelong athlete, Weldon was accustomed to tests of endurance, spirit, and drive. But nothing could have prepared him for this - the race of his life. It would be a race against time, chance, and hopelessness in the face of devastating odds. It would be a race for a miracle.

This event is part of the Shepherd's Center's larger series, Open University, which hosts educational lectures and events on a variety of topics. A complete list of the Winter Session events, as well as more information about "Gifts: Thoughts of a Transplant Survivor" (third page of PDF) can be found at https://goo.gl/GAX9yy.

You can find more information about the Shepherd's Center's Open University Program here: http://www.tscor.org/