Welcome Reception for Grace Kubilius

Join us for a special reception as we welcome our newest artist-in-residence, Grace Kubilius. Grace holds an MFA in Craft/Material Studies from Virginia Commonwealth University and a BFA in Fiber and Experimental Fashion from the Maryland Institute College of Art. Her work explores themes of "gender, identity, trauma, self-image, ugliness and objectification." During her residency, Grace will focus on creating pieces for an upcoming exhibition of her work this November. She will also have her wearable objects and jewelry available in Quirk's shop and in trunk show events this summer.

Quirk's residency program operates in partnership with The Visual Arts Center of Richmond. Because of their support, visiting artists have access to studio space and classes. Residents may experiment with or incorporate new practices, disciplines and mediums into their work. They may also have the opportunity to lead classes and workshops of their own. Since beginning our partnership last year, VisArts has been able to bring new artists to Richmond, many of whom have been influenced and inspired by the creative energy of the city and it's rich arts community.

This event will celebrate the beginning of Grace's residency at Quirk, Quirk's partnership with Visual Arts Center of Richmond, and the vibrant arts community of Richmond. Please stop by to meet Grace and find out about her practice and plans during her residency.