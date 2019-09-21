Welcome New Foxes at the VLM

The Virginia Living Museum welcomed two red fox kits, one male and one female, to the Museum’s outdoor trail habitat on August 20.

The young foxes, which are from different parts of Virginia, were rescued as orphans as they cannot survive in the wild without their parents. The pair is estimated to be five months old and can be seen exploring their new home in a habitat adjacent to the existing red fox exhibit. The two foxes can be distinguished by their tails and bodies, as the male is a little larger with a fuller tail, and the female has a white tipped tail.

You can meet the two newcomers at the museum’s ‘Meet our Fox Kits!’ meet and greet September 21. It includes an enrichment activity, short presentation and Q&A on the outdoor trail in front of the exhibit. This 15-minute program will be held at 11 am, noon and 1 pm.

Included in museum admission.