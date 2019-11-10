Weinstein JCC Art & Gift Boutique

to Google Calendar - Weinstein JCC Art & Gift Boutique - 2019-11-10 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Weinstein JCC Art & Gift Boutique - 2019-11-10 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Weinstein JCC Art & Gift Boutique - 2019-11-10 12:00:00 iCalendar - Weinstein JCC Art & Gift Boutique - 2019-11-10 12:00:00

Weinstein JCC 5403 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226

The Weinstein JCC Art & Gift Boutique is a NEW holiday fair as part of The Fife Davis Family Annual Jewish Book Fair & Gift Shop. The event will feature over 25 premier, well-known local artisans and vendors selling art, jewelry, home décor, accessories, bath and beauty, photography, children’s clothing and more!

The boutique will take place in the Richard A. Arenstein Lobby on the following dates:

Sunday, November 10

12:00 – 5:00 pm

Monday, November 11

11:00 am – 3:00 pm

Tuesday, November 12

10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Info

Weinstein JCC 5403 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226 View Map
Markets
8042856500
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Weinstein JCC Art & Gift Boutique - 2019-11-10 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Weinstein JCC Art & Gift Boutique - 2019-11-10 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Weinstein JCC Art & Gift Boutique - 2019-11-10 12:00:00 iCalendar - Weinstein JCC Art & Gift Boutique - 2019-11-10 12:00:00
Enjoy The Moment

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular