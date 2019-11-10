The Weinstein JCC Art & Gift Boutique is a NEW holiday fair as part of The Fife Davis Family Annual Jewish Book Fair & Gift Shop. The event will feature over 25 premier, well-known local artisans and vendors selling art, jewelry, home décor, accessories, bath and beauty, photography, children’s clothing and more!

The boutique will take place in the Richard A. Arenstein Lobby on the following dates:

Sunday, November 10

12:00 – 5:00 pm

Monday, November 11

11:00 am – 3:00 pm

Tuesday, November 12

10:00 am – 6:00 pm