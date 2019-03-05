Join us for the first event of the 2019 Carole Weinstein Author Series. Zachary R. Wood, a columnist and assistant opinion editor at "The Guardian" and a Robert L. Bartley Fellow at the "Wall Street Journal," will discuss his powerful memoir, "Uncensored," which offers his perspective on free speech, race, and dissenting opinions. Wood grew up poor and black in Washington, DC, where the only way to survive was resisting the urge to write people off because of their backgrounds and perspectives. By sharing his troubled upbringing—from a difficult early childhood to the struggles of code-switching between his home and his elite private school—Williams makes a compelling argument for a new way of interacting with others and presents a new outlook on society's most difficult conversations. A book signing will follow the talk. For more information, contact Emma Ito at 804.692.3726 or emma.ito@lva.virginia.gov.
WEINSTEIN AUTHOR SERIES: ZACHARY WOOD Uncensored: My Life and Uncomfortable Conversations at the Intersection of Black and White America
Library of Virginia 800 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219
Talks & Readings
