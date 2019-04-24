WEINSTEIN AUTHOR SERIES: THOMAS P. KAPSIDELIS After Virginia Tech: Guns, Safety, and Healing in the Era of Mass Shootings

Join us for the launch of award-winning journalist Thomas Kapsidelis's new book, "After Virginia Tech: Guns, Safety, and Healing in the Era of Mass Shootings," and a panel discussion on the topic, part of the 2019 Carole Weinstein Author Series. The book examines the decade after the 2007 Virginia Tech massacre through the experiences of survivors and community members who advocated for reforms in gun safety, campus security, trauma recovery, and mental health. Reaching beyond policy implications, After Virginia Tech illuminates personal accounts of recovery and resilience that can offer a ray of hope to millions of Americans concerned about the consequences of gun violence. Kapsidelis conducted research for the book at the Library of Virginia during his stint as a Virginia Humanities Research Fellow. Joining him in the discussion are Elizabeth Hilscher, the mother of one of the students killed at Virginia Tech and a member of the State Board of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, and Sarah Kleiner, a reporter for the Center for Public Integrity, who has covered mental health issues in Virginia. Reception at 5:30 PM, program 6:00–7:00 PM. A book signing will follow the talk. For more information, contact Emma Ito at 804.692.3726 or emma.ito@lva.virginia.gov.