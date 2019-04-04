WEINSTEIN AUTHOR SERIES: KHIZR KHAN An American Family: A Memoir of Hope and Sacrifice

Charlottesville-based author Khizr Khan joins us as part of the 2019 Carole Weinstein Author Series to discuss his book "An American Family: A Memoir of Hope and Sacrifice," the story of one family’s pursuit of the American dream. The Muslim American Gold Star father and captivating speaker electrified viewers around the world when he took the stage at the 2016 Democratic National Convention and offered to lend Donald Trump his own much-read and dog-eared pocket Constitution. In this timeless immigrant story, we learn that Khan, the oldest of 10 children born to farmers in Pakistan, was a university student who read the Declaration of Independence and was awestruck by what might be possible in life. He was a diligent young family man who worked two jobs to save enough money to put himself through Harvard Law School. He was a loving father who, having instilled in his children the ideals that brought him and his wife to America—the sense of shared dignity and mutual responsibility—tragically lost his son, an army captain killed while protecting his base camp in Iraq. He is a fierce advocate for the rights, dignities, and values enshrined in the American system. "An American Family" shows us who Khan and millions of other American immigrants are, and why—especially in these tumultuous times—we must not be afraid to step forward for what we believe in when it matters most. Reception at 5:30 PM, program 6:00–7:00 PM. A book signing will follow the talk. This event complements the Library’s current exhibition, "New Virginians: 1619–2019 & Beyond." For more information, contact Emma Ito at 804.692.3726 or emma.ito@lva.virginia.gov.