WEINSTEIN AUTHOR SERIES EVENT: KAREN L. COX No Common Ground: Confederate Monuments and the Ongoing Fight for Racial Justice

Please join us for a talk by author and historian Dr. Karen L. Cox on her book No Common Ground: Confederate Monuments and the Ongoing Fight for Racial Justice. In this eye-opening narrative of the efforts to raise, preserve, protest, and remove Confederate monuments, Dr. Cox depicts what these statues meant to those who erected them and how a movement arose to force a reckoning. When it comes to Confederate monuments, there is no common ground. Polarizing debates over their meaning have intensified into legislative maneuvering to preserve the statues, legal battles to remove them, and rowdy crowds taking matters into their own hands. These conflicts have raged for well over a century—but they've never been as intense as they are today. Dr. Cox shows the forces that drove white southerners to construct beacons of white supremacy, as well as the ways that anti-monument sentiment, largely stifled during the Jim Crow era, returned with the civil rights movement and gathered momentum in the decades after the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Civil rights activists, Black elected officials, and movements of ordinary people have fought to take the story back.

The Carole Weinstein Author Series supports the literary arts by bringing both new and well-known authors to the Library of Virginia through online or in-person events. Free and open to the public, the series focuses on Virginia authors and Virginia subjects across all genres. This book is available online from the Virginia Shop. For more information, contact Dawn Greggs at 804.692.3813 or dawn.greggs@lva.virginia.gov.