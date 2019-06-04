WEINSTEIN AUTHOR SERIES: BRAD PARKS The Last Act

Kick off the summer reading season with a talk on the latest crime thriller from international best-selling author Brad Parks, part of the 2019 Carole Weinstein Author Series. A former journalist with the Washington Post, Parks is now a full-time novelist living in Virginia—and the only writer to have won all three of American crime fiction’s most prestigious prizes: the Shamus, Nero, and Lefty awards. His latest book, "The Last Act," tells the story of a fading Broadway star who goes undercover for the FBI, spending months in prison acting as a failed bank robber in an attempt to take down a Mexican drug cartel. If he’s successful, the FBI will give him $300,000—more than enough to jumpstart a new life. But does he have what it takes to pull off one final role? The novel “packs on the suspenseful surprises and plot reversals that made Parks a mainstay on the best-seller lists,” according to Library Journal. A book signing will follow the talk. For more information, contact Emma Ito at 804.692.3726 or emma.ito@lva.virginia.gov.