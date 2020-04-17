Weeds, Woodslore, and Wildwoods Wisdom with Master Naturalist and Storyteller Doug Elliott

Floyd, Virginia (April 17-19, 2020) — Herbalist, naturalist,and storyteller Doug Elliott will visit Floyd Herb Fest the third weekend in April, 2020. On Friday evening April 17th, from 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM Doug will present a lively and informative program of stories, songs, and lore celebrating some of Appalachia’s favorite edible, medicinal, and otherwise useful wild plants, as well as other amazing aspects of the natural world. This fireside style event held inside the Event Barn of Chantilly Farm is open to the public. Advance tickets for the storytelling are $15.00. At 5:30 a farm to table buffet style dinner will be available for $15.00; advance tickets required Chantilly Farm is located at 2697 Franklin Pike SE, Floyd, VA 24091

On Saturday April 18th, 2020 from 10:00 AM -11:30 AM Elliott will be kicking off Herb Fest with a free Wild Weeds and Woodslore plant walk at Floyd Herb Fest. This is a free event.

The Herb Fest welcomes everyone to come out for the Friday evening buffet and storytelling concert and on Saturday enjoy roaming the woods and fields on Doug’s plant walk, shopping with the numerous plant and natural product vendors and enjoy local food and food trucks.

Whether he's pointing out poison ivy, pontificating on poke sallet, crooning about creasy greens, singing about berries, extolling the virtues of dandelions, or telling wild snake tales, Doug Elliott is known for his lively storytelling as well as his broad, practical, scientific, and cultural knowledge of useful wild plants, all flavored with regional dialects, soulful harmonica riffs, and more than a few belly laughs.

“Unique and informative, Doug Elliott is more than an entertainer, he carries within him a rich body of folklore and wisdom,” said Laurie Quesinberry, Floyd Herb Fest Founder and Organizer.

“We’re all part of this miracle of creation and sometimes I think that my desire to know about all these creatures is part of wanting to know myself and the creator.” ~ Doug Elliott, Natural Connections with Doug Elliott from OUR STATE

Doug lives in the southern Appalachian Mountains and is an award-winning herbalist and storyteller. He has spent a great deal of time with traditional country folk and indigenous people, learning their stories, folklore, and traditional ways of relating to plants. In recent years he has performed and taught from Canada to the Caribbean. He has been a featured storyteller at the National Storytelling Festival in Jonesborough, Tennessee, and has conducted workshops and programs at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto, and the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, DC. He has taught regularly at the International Herb Symposium, the Green Nations Gathering, and Omega Institute. He has trained rangers for the National Park Service and guided people on wilderness experiences from Down East Maine to the Florida Everglades. He was named harmonica champion at Fiddler's Grove Festival in Union Grove, North Carolina.

Doug has authored five books. His first book, now titled Wild Roots: A Forager’s Guide to the Edible and Medicinal Roots, Tubers, Corms, and Rhizomes of North America (Healing Arts Press, 1995), is considered an "underground" classic. He has produced a number of award-winning recordings of stories and songs and is occasionally seen on PBS, the History Channel, and the National Geographic Channel.

