Get a start on planning your wedding at the Culpeper Wedding Fair and discover the latest in wedding trends and meet trustworthy local vendors. Couples can chat with photographers, videographers, venues, florists, wedding coordinators and more. Enjoy free samples from a variety of caterers, bakeries and food trucks. Brides can arrange make up trials and participate in a photo booth. Plus, receive pointers for wedding budgeting, tips for designing tables, advice for creating a song list, among other essential wedding guidance. Be inspired with live music and a fashion show during this afternoon event you won’t want to miss. The first 50 individuals to register for the event will receive swag bags upon arrival. During the event, raffles will take place every half-hour. Registration automatically enters you into the grand prize raffle for a 50/50 drawing.
Wedding Fair
Culpeper Downtown Culpeper, Virginia 22701
Culpeper Downtown Culpeper, Virginia 22701 View Map
Bridal, Fashion & Trunk Shows, Festivals & Fairs
