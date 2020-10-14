Webinar: Placemaking and the Future of Monument Avenue

How do we create places that are meaningful and inclusive in a community? In light of the recent removal of several Confederate statues on Monument Avenue, these newly vacated public spaces have been, or will need to be, reimagined and remade into places that reflect Richmond’s values. This webinar brings together several subject matter experts and stakeholders who will examine the concept of placemaking and its relevance on Richmond’s “Grand Avenue.”

https://branchmuseum.org/placemaking-and-the-future-of-monument-avenue/

