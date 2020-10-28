Webinar: Community Needs and Revitalization in Richmond’s East End — The Kitchens at Reynolds

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design
2501 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23220

Richmond’s East End consists of the city’s oldest neighborhoods, as well as some of its most under-resourced. A multi-partner revitalization initiative seeks to address the issues of poverty, social justice, and access to healthy food, education, and opportunity that have impacted the area for decades. In this webinar, panelists will discuss how these community needs led to the recent completion of one part of the initiative, The Kitchens at Reynolds.

https://branchmuseum.org/webinar-community-needs-and-revitalization/

Note: This event will be conducted online via Zoom. Registrants will participate on their computer, iPad, or smartphone device. A link to this webinar will be sent to all registrants the day before the event.

History, Politics & Activism, Talks & Readings
