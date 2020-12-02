Webinar: The Branch House Roof, Trim and Windows

The roof and windows are defining features of the Branch House. The diamond patterned windows enhance the medieval character of the building, the exterior woodwork relied on skilled craftsman to make adjustments on-site like medieval carpenters, and the roof system is a series of pitches with slate and flat surfaces now with modern coatings. But these features are more than beautiful; they have to keep water out and their wear is showing. Our panel of experts will discuss the challenges of repairing building elements that pose the greatest risk to water infiltration that can either be highly visible or obscured.

Note: This event will be conducted online via Zoom. Registrants will participate on their computer, iPad, or smartphone device. A link to this webinar will be sent to all registrants the day before the event.