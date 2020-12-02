Webinar: The Branch House Roof, Trim and Windows

to

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 Monument Ave, Richmond, Virginia 23220

The roof and windows are defining features of the Branch House. The diamond patterned windows enhance the medieval character of the building, the exterior woodwork relied on skilled craftsman to make adjustments on-site like medieval carpenters, and the roof system is a series of pitches with slate and flat surfaces now with modern coatings. But these features are more than beautiful; they have to keep water out and their wear is showing. Our panel of experts will discuss the challenges of repairing building elements that pose the greatest risk to water infiltration that can either be highly visible or obscured.

https://branchmuseum.org/the-branch-house-roof-trim-and-windows/

Note: This event will be conducted online via Zoom. Registrants will participate on their computer, iPad, or smartphone device. A link to this webinar will be sent to all registrants the day before the event.

Info

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 Monument Ave, Richmond, Virginia 23220
Art & Exhibitions, History
8046556055
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Webinar: The Branch House Roof, Trim and Windows - 2020-12-02 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Webinar: The Branch House Roof, Trim and Windows - 2020-12-02 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Webinar: The Branch House Roof, Trim and Windows - 2020-12-02 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Webinar: The Branch House Roof, Trim and Windows - 2020-12-02 18:30:00 ical
Kick Back with Us smaller

Events

View more
Email Signup

Most Popular